Jimmy Fallon made a surprise commence speech to the graduating glass at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FLA. on Sunday. The Tonight Show funnyman showed his serious side, giving a heartfelt speech to the class of 2018 following the shooting massacre earlier this year that left 17 people dead at the hands of gunman Nikolas Cruz.

In the speech, Fallon made sure to honor the students who spearheaded the March for Our Lives rally on March 24.