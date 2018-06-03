Nick Jonas just took his rumored romance with Priyanka Chopra to new levels...

On Saturday night, the Quantico star hit up In 'n' Out burger with some gal pals and posted a pic laughing right before taking a bite—and it looks like her rumored new man couldn't help but comment on that big smile.

The 35-year-old wrote, "Burgers and Chanel...my favourite combo with my fav girls. @anjula_acharia @mubinarattonsey @chanelofficial."

Fans were quick to spy the the JoBro commented on the adorable pic with a simple but telling response, "That smile" and a heart emoji.

Swoon!

Earlier in the night, Priyanka had hit up the birthday party of Matthew Koma, who is dating Hilary Duff, in an oh-so-fabulous Chanel ensemble.