by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 2:49 PM
Happy early birthday to North West and Penelope Disick!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child turns 5 next week, while Kourtney Kardshian and ex Scott Disick's daughter will be 6 at the beginning of July. Per tradition, the Kardashian-Jenner family kicked off the festivities early by throwing the girls a joint unicorn-themed outdoor birthday party on Sunday.
Kim posted on her Instagram Stories feed videos from the bash. In one, North and Penelope wear matching rainbow-colored robes and North also sports a headband with a purple unicorn horn.
"Oh hey girls," Kim said. "Happy birthday, ladies."
Kids could ride real ponies with unicorn horns strapped to their foreheads.
"Real unicorns, guys," Kim said. "Real unicorns."
Guests included family members such as Kim's sister Kylie Jenner, their grandmother MJ and family friend Larsa Pippen.
"Happy birthday North & P..," Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her holding her 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster in a Gucci baby carrier.
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Kim also shared a video of a display of desserts, which included two matching large, colorful unicorn-themed cakes, as well as unicorn-themed cake pop ice cream cones, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Rice Krispie Treats. Guests ate on unicorn-shaped paper plates.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on
The bash contained rainbow-colored decorations and rainbow and cloud-shaped floats were also placed in the pool.
DJ Livia, who is 10 years old and wowed viewers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show two years ago, provided the musical entertainment.
Being so close in age, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's daughters have often had joint birthday parties.
Last year, North and Penelope had a joint Moana-themed bash. In 2016, they celebrated at a mermaid-themed birthday party, where they wore colorful fish tails.
