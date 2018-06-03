Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Have a Glam Friends Reunion

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

This is the One Where Jennifer Aniston and Courteney CoxGot Us All Nostalgic Again.

The 49-year-old and 53-year-old Friends alumni are friends in real life and meet up occasionally. On Saturday, they got glammed up and attended the Channel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu. Aniston wore a black double breasted billowy pantsuit and Cox sported an equally chic outfit made up of black silk pants and a white shirt, complete with a black tie draped loosely around her neck. Both carried sparkling purses.

Last month, the two were photographed on a night out with Ellen DeGeneres. A month earlier, Cox threw Aniston a birthday party.

Photos

Friends Couples Ranked, and No. 1 May Shock You...

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Getty Images

In March, Cox revealed that she, Aniston and fellow Friends actress Lisa Kudroware in an ongoing group text.

Friends aired for 10 seasons until 2004 and other former cast members have also reunited periodically since then.

In 2016, Cox, Kudrow, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reunited for an NBC special honoring Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry, who was doing a play in London at the time, appeared in a videotaped message.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox , Friends , Reunion , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions, Reunion, Pink, Concert

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Have Cruel Intentions Reunion at Pink Concert

Laura Prepon, Ben Foster

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Married

North West, Kanye West, Singing, Twitter

North West Sings Kanye West's Song in Adorable Video

Bachelor, Becca Tilley, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Wango Tango 2018

Becca Tilley Is the 5th Wheel Among 2 Bachelor Couples at Wango Tango: "This Is Fun"

Ariana Grande, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Pete Davidson Gushes Over Ariana Grande's "F--king Lit" Wango Tango Performance

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Sofia Richie Was "Fed Up" With Scott Disick's "Toxic Behavior" Before Split

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.