These two are in it to win it!

While attending the 2018 Wango Tango Festival in Los Angeles, Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon gushed to E! News about their new romance and it's clear that even though these two may have just moved from friends to more they're in this for the long haul.

"It feels good to know I'll never go on a first date again," said Jared

As for how they spend their time, Jared said, "Sweatpants and Postmates—that's our life right there. It's the greatest."

The reality star also swooned over his recent trip to paradise with his lady love. "We just went to Hawaii last weekend and we spent six straight days with each other," said Jared. "Pretty much every minute of those days and then when I left her for the first time I was just like, 'I don't want to leave you.' That was a big moment for me when I said this is life long, life partner stuff."