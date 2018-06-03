What's more awkward than losing The Bachelor...twice? Being the fifth wheel on a night out with two Bachelor couples.

Becca Tilley, who competed on seasons 19 and 20 on the ABC dating show, attended iHeartRadio's KIIS FM's 2018 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles on Saturday with engaged Bachelorette season 12 couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers and Bachelor in Paradise alumni Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who confirmed last month that they are dating.

Tilley posted on Instagram a satirical photo showing her looking annoyed while sitting on a chair in between the two couples, with the other women sitting on their beaus' laps.

"This is fun," she joked. "Happy for y'all. Really. It's fine. Y'all are cute!"