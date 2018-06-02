Joshua Jackson Is Dating Actress Alyssa Julya Smith

Getty Images
by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 8:26 PM
Getty Images
Pacey's got a new lady—but sadly, it's not Joey Potter.
Almost two years after splitting from his girlfriend of 10 years, actressDiane Kruger, Joshua Jackson has moved on with actress and Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith, E! News can report.
"It's been going on for several months now," a source tells E! News.
The insider says that the personality lives in Los Angeles, where she met the former Dawson's Creek star, who has been in New York for his Broadway run of Children of a Lesser God. The two have been long distance, seeing each other when they are both in the same town, but now that the show's ended, the former Fringe star is "expected to be in Los Angeles more."
On Saturday, the two were spotted on a date in Manhattan's famed Central Park.
In March 2017, Jackson was also spotted getting his kiss on with a mystery brunette during a steamy dinner date in NYC.
In December 2016, The Affair actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and confessed that his dating game was a little rusty after dating Kruger, who is with Walking Dead's Norman Reedus for a decade.
"Things have change a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?" he said. "There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no! We don't do that anymore.'"
"So, yeah..." Jackson told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's been quite a big change."
Speaking of changing verses staying the same—if you think Smith bears a striking resemblance to Jackson's former flame, you might not be wrong...
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?