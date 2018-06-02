Joshua Jackson Is Dating Actress Alyssa Julya Smith

Pacey's got a new lady—but sadly, it's not Joey Potter.

Almost two years after splitting from his girlfriend of 10 years, actressDiane Kruger, Joshua Jackson has moved on with actress and Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith, E! News can report.

"It's been going on for several months now," a source tells E! News.

The insider says that the personality lives in Los Angeles, where she met the former Dawson's Creek star, who has been in New York for his Broadway run of Children of a Lesser God. The two have been long distance, seeing each other when they are both in the same town, but now that the show's ended, the former Fringe star is "expected to be in Los Angeles more."

On Saturday, the two were spotted on a date in Manhattan's famed Central Park.