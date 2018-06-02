Good to see you again, Grocery Store Joe!

Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile, a 31-year-old buyer for supermarkets, who hails from Chicago, won the hearts of scores of fans when he made his debut the season 14 premiere of the ABC dating show, which aired on Monday. They were shocked when star Becca Kufrin sent him home. On Saturday, the two reunited at a Bloomingdale's in the city, two weeks after filming on the whole season wrapped.

Amabile posted on Instagram Stories a video of himself walking in the street with two guy friends and saying, "I'm Becca, I'm off today. Where you at?" He tagged Kufrin.

Amabile later posted on his regular feed a photo of the two posing for pics inside the Bloomingdales, writing, "Look who I found @bkoof and watermelon swim trunks."

Kufrin also shared on Instagram Stories a photo of her with Amabile, writing, "Annnnnddd looky here," she wrote.