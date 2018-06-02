North West Gets a $750 Handbag From Alexander Wang for 5th Birthday

One of North West's upcoming birthday presents could be worth more than your monthly rent.

Mom Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Friday a video of a $750 Alexander Wang marti micro leopard print shoulder bag that the designer had sent the child, who turns 5 in a couple of weeks.

"North, happy birthday! Every girl needs a lil sparkle. Hope you [heart emoji] it. Alex," a note read.

"Oh my God, North is the luckiest girl in the world," Kim said. "Who gets like this bag from Alexander Wang? I wanna steal it. Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this."

She also showcased another smaller clutch adorned with tiny crystals.

"Wait, look at this Wang bag that North got. I cannot even believe it," she said. "Love it."

Photos

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Like her famous parents Kim and Kanye West, a fashion designer himself, North has rocked luxury designer duds for a while.

In 2014, when she was 1 year old, French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, sent her custom jackets that match her mother's.

In 2016, it was reported that North's wardrobe is worth about $1 million and contains items such as Hermès handbags, designer shoes and a jewel-encrusted Balmain dress.

