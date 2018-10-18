11 Times Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

Kim Kardashian is making 2018 a year to remember.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received the first-ever Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards, Kim's style prowess and relationships with designers have only grown. Her 119 million Instagram followers have come to know and love her minimalist dress attire, translucent heels, casual Yeezy favorites—bike shorts, oversized sweatshirts and thong sandals included—and barely-there wardrobe.

The KKW Beauty owner's style is next level, and although you may not love everything she wears when she wears, it seems that her trends always catch on. She's ahead of the curve, thus critique comes with her status as a trendsetter. In 2018 alone, the mom of three has continued to push her style into new territory, adding Gen-Z yellow, bondage-inspired garments, bubblegum pink everything and colored contacts to her looks.