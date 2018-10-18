11 Times Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 3:04 AM
Kim Kardashian is making 2018 a year to remember.
After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received the first-ever Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards, Kim's style prowess and relationships with designers have only grown. Her 119 million Instagram followers have come to know and love her minimalist dress attire, translucent heels, casual Yeezy favorites—bike shorts, oversized sweatshirts and thong sandals included—and barely-there wardrobe.
The KKW Beauty owner's style is next level, and although you may not love everything she wears when she wears, it seems that her trends always catch on. She's ahead of the curve, thus critique comes with her status as a trendsetter. In 2018 alone, the mom of three has continued to push her style into new territory, adding Gen-Z yellow, bondage-inspired garments, bubblegum pink everything and colored contacts to her looks.
With her birthday a few days away (Happy birthday, Kim!), we've rounded up all of the times that the star has amped it up this year. Check them out below!
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kim stepped out to celebrate her friend's success wearing a vintage Jeremy Scott money-covered trench, matching boots and a crystal Judith Leiber money purse.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Kim ensured that her pin-up status remained in tact in this pink skin-tight latex mini dress by Atsuko Kudo.
Chesnot/WireImage
In true Mrs. West fashion, this star's look, designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh, was a statement piece at the Louis Vuitton men's show.
BACKGRID
Gen-Z yellow has never looked so good! The mom of three heads to dinner in a beautiful silk dress, featuring a thigh-high split and corset.
BACKGRID
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star takes lingerie-inspired fashion to the next level, adding bondage-inspired corset to her after dark style.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
In honor of the Heavenly Bodies theme at the 2018 Met Gala, the star used a chainlink dress to show her pride in her body.
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
To celebrate her partnership with her longtime makeup artist, the reality star appeared in a form-fitting black dress with a reversed heart-shaped neckline.
BAHE / BACKGRID
Bike shorts, crop tops, furry thong sandals and fur-lined jackets—only a Kim-level influencer can pull this look and makes other follow suit.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz
While Kim continues to stun with new looks, yet also reminds us all that less can be more when you focus on the fit.
Jun Sato/GC Images
While on vacation, Kim opts for pink hair, snake print and sweatpants—very fashion forward.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
The star combines lingerie and professional wear to create a powerful yet playful style.
