11 Times Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 3:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2018

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is making 2018 a year to remember.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received the first-ever Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards, Kim's style prowess and relationships with designers have only grown. Her 119 million Instagram followers have come to know and love her minimalist dress attire, translucent heels, casual Yeezy favorites—bike shorts, oversized sweatshirts and thong sandals included—and barely-there wardrobe.

The KKW Beauty owner's style is next level, and although you may not love everything she wears when she wears, it seems that her trends always catch on. She's ahead of the curve, thus critique comes with her status as a trendsetter. In 2018 alone, the mom of three has continued to push her style into new territory, adding Gen-Z yellow, bondage-inspired garments, bubblegum pink everything and colored contacts to her looks.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

With her birthday a few days away (Happy birthday, Kim!), we've rounded up all of the times that the star has amped it up this year. Check them out below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fashion Jackpot!

Kim stepped out to celebrate her friend's success wearing a vintage Jeremy Scott money-covered trench, matching boots and a crystal Judith Leiber money purse.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Latex Lady

Kim ensured that her pin-up status remained in tact in this pink skin-tight latex mini dress by Atsuko Kudo.

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Chesnot/WireImage

Louis Vuitton Don's Wife

In true Mrs. West fashion, this star's look, designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh, was a statement piece at the Louis Vuitton men's show. 

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Canary Yellow Gold

Gen-Z yellow has never looked so good! The mom of three heads to dinner in a beautiful silk dress, featuring a thigh-high split and corset.

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

BACKGRID

Bangin' Babe

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star takes lingerie-inspired fashion to the next level, adding bondage-inspired corset to her after dark style.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Golden Goddess

In honor of the Heavenly Bodies theme at the 2018 Met Gala, the star used a chainlink dress to show her pride in her body.

Article continues below

ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Makeup Love

To celebrate her partnership with her longtime makeup artist, the reality star appeared in a form-fitting black dress with a reversed heart-shaped neckline.

ESC: Kim Kardashian

BAHE / BACKGRID

Casually Cute

Bike shorts, crop tops, furry thong sandals and fur-lined jackets—only a Kim-level influencer can pull this look and makes other follow suit.

Kim Kardashian Lorraine Schwartz Party

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz

Minimal Mama

While Kim continues to stun with new looks, yet also reminds us all that less can be more when you focus on the fit.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo

Jun Sato/GC Images

Tokyo Drift

While on vacation, Kim opts for pink hair, snake print and sweatpants—very fashion forward.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Lingerie Trend

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Femme Fatale

The star combines lingerie and professional wear to create a powerful yet playful style.

RELATED ARTICLE: Did Princess Diana Start the Cycling Shorts Trend Kim Kardashian Loves?

RELATED ARTICLE: Jasmine Tookes Says This Product Is the Secret to the Perfect Selfie

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Style
Latest News
Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan, American Ballet Theater 2018 Fall Gala

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Startled

Watch Meghan Markle Get Startled on Royal Tour With Prince Harry

Have You Seen Roger From "Sister, Sister" lately?

Busy Philipps

From Marches to Posing With Big Bird on Sesame Street, See Busy Philipps' Coolest Mom Moments!

Shopping: Fall Porch Decor

How to Make Any Front Door Warm and Welcoming for Fall

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Long List" of Baby Names

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.