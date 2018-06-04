EXCLUSIVE!

Florida Georgia Line Announces Las Vegas Residency Dates

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 5:00 AM

Florida Georgia Line

Ryan Smith

Viva Las Vegas! Florida Georgia Line is bringing their musical talents to Sin City. 

E! News can exclusively reveal that the country music duo will headline their very own residency later this year. For five nights only, on December 1, 5, 7, 8 and 11, fans can sing along to FGL hits like "Cruise," "Meant to Be" and "Get Your Shine On" inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 

"From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed," singer Tyler Hubbard tells us. "It's Vegas, baby! We can't believe it!"

Brian Kelley agrees, saying, "We keep reaching our wildest dreams! Last year I got to direct my first video here and the city's energy is just out of this world. We're all in for this one!"

Photos

Party Pics: Las Vegas

The excitement doesn't end there, though. Opening for Florida Georgia Line is none other than breakout country music star Mason Ramsey, otherwise known as the viral "Yodeling Kid." 

So what are you waiting for? Tickets go on sale this Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PST! Get tickets and more information about Florida Georgia Line's exclusive residency here.

