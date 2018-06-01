by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 3:30 PM
Two goats in a boat!
Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda have matching goatees and they want you to know all about it! The duo star in "Goatee Summer," a hilarious video posted to the late night host's Instagram on Friday.
The video starts off with Fallon shaving and then admiring his goatee in a mirror. "That's a pretty decent goat," he says at the beginning of the video. "Wish I had someone to share it with."
We then see Fallon out on the water as he sings, "I'm one goat on a boat. Goin' for a summer float. I wish I had another goat."
Miranda then appears behind Fallon as they sing together, "Two goats in a boat."
"We're just two goats in a boat, two goats in a boat," they continue. "Goats down to our throats. Two goats in a boat. Under the bridge hitting notes. Two goats in a boat."
The duo then sing about everything that they're doing in their boat, from thinking about their senior quotes to listening to Hall & Oates...there's even choreography!
Take a look at the video above and get ready to LOL!
