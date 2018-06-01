Descendants 3 First Look: See Carlos, Evie, Jay and Mal's Makeovers

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 2:45 PM

Descendants 3

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who's the baddest of them all?

The answer, of course, is the VKs. Disney Channel just gave fans their first look at Descendants 3, premiering in the summer of 2019. The promotional picture features Cameron Boyce as Carlos (son of Cruella de Vil), Sofia Carson as Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen), Dove Cameron as Mal (daughter of Maleficent) and Booboo Stewart as Jay (son of Jafar) in colorful new costumes. Kara Saun, of Project Runway fame, created the looks for the fearsome foursome. Kenny Ortega is back in the director's chair, after helming the first two films in 2015 and 2017.

The movie will feature Anna Cathcart as Dizzy (daughter of as Drizella), Thomas Doherty as Harry (son of Captain Hook), China Anne McClain as Uma (daughter of Ursula) and Dylan Playfair as Gil (son of Gaston) as VKs, while Brenna D'Amico as Jane (daughter of the Fairy Godmother), Dianne Doan as Lonnie (daughter of Mulan), Zachary Gibson as Doug (son of Dopey), Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad (son of Cinderella and as Prince Charming), Mitchell Hope as King Ben (son of Beast and Belle) and Sarah Jeffery as Audrey (daughter of Prince Phillip and Princess Aurora) are back as Auradon Prep students. Adult cast members include Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle, Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother and Dan Payne as Beast.

Photos

Descendants Stars In and Out of Costume

Descendants 3, Sofia Carson

Instagram Stories

Descendants 3

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Descendants 3, Cameron Boyce

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Descendants 3, China Anne McClain

David Bukach/Disney Channel

As the story gets deeper, the cast gets bigger! Descendants 3 is bringing on Christian Convery as Squeaky (son of Smee), Cheyenne Jackson as Hades, Jadah Marie as Celia (daughter of Dr. Facilier), Luke Roessler as Squirmy (son of Smee) and Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, among others.

Ortega, of High School Musical fame, shared the image on Instagram Friday, writing, "I am thrilled to be back to work on Descendants 3 with these incredibly gifted and generous actors." Carson shared two additional views of her costume on Instagram Stories. In response to a fan who asked why "Jay seems to never change his look," Cameron replied, "Because he's perfect."

Descendants 3, Sofia Carson

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Descendants 3, Booboo Stewart

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Descendants 3, Dance Rehearsal

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Descendants 3, Dove Cameron

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Descendants 3 was announced in February; rehearsals began in April and the cast has been documenting the entire process on social media. "By adding a modern twist to Disney's most treasured heritage properties, the world of Descendants has become an instant classic," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. "We're thrilled that the creative team that conceived and launched this global phenomenon is back to dive deeper into these characters and the imaginative world from which they come."

Long live evil!

