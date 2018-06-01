The newest TV trend? Revival of a revival.

After ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne after Roseanne Barr's latest offensive tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC is reportedly working on a spinoff centering on Sara Gilbert's Darlene Conner.

TMZ first reported the news that the network was interested in a series about Roseanne's unemployed daughter, who is a single mom. Gilbert served as an executive producers on the 10th season, and was one of the architects behind the revival.