Queer Eye's AJ Brown and Drey Are Married

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 2:34 PM

Queer Eye, AJ Brown

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

AJ Brown has revealed that he and Andrey are married!

The couple, who appeared this season on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot, have officially tied the knot. AJ and Drey joined the Fab Five's Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness on the red carpet at the Netflix FYSee panel on Thursday, where they later announced the exciting marriage news.

"AJ just revealed he & Andrey are now MARRIED!!!" Netflix's See What's Next Twitter account shared on Thursday evening.

This wedding announcement comes just over three months after the couple's engagement was revealed to the world on social media.

The news also follows shortly after Queer Eye's Tom Jackson and Abby Parr's wedding news was revealed.

The couple, who appeared on the first episode of the Netflix reboot, tied the knot for a second time in March.

"The best part of the day was during the ceremony as we stood before the minister, both of us excited and happy to be recommitting ourselves to each other in marriage," Tom and Abby told Us Weekly about eloping in a private ceremony in Tennessee.

Congratulations to AJ and Drey on the exciting marriage news!

