by Johnni Macke | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 1:59 PM
Chris Hemsworth is a talented actor, but this post is not about his amazing acting skills. No, this is a post dedicated to his abs, so prepare yourself!
In Hemsworth's next film, Bad Times at the El Royale he plays a charismatic cult leader. Although the character sound interesting (and a little scary), after the Australian actor posted two shirtless photos of himself from the film we can't stop thinking about him shirtless.
Sorry, but have you seen his bod? It's a work of art.
Over the years the Avengers star has shown off his great physique on screen playing Thor, among many other handsome characters. He's also blessed us with many great shirtless beach photos and moments of him surfing. All of these great photos have shown off his killer abs and arm muscles and we're very grateful they exist.
Chris Hemsworth Dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" Solidifies His Cool Dad Status, Plus 7 More Times He Was the Best!
In honor of his next shirtless (and wet…did we forget to mention he's standing in the rain?) on-screen moment we've rounded up the Aussie's best shirtless moments and scenes. Yes, it's hard work, but someone has to do it!
Enjoy all of the times that the Rush star has stripped down—or at least showed off his body—both on and off screen below. Oh, and you're welcome.
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
He might be a crazy cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale but his wet, toned physique is telling a different story. A much happier story.
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Cult leaders are bad, we know, but we'd follow this actor and his good looks anywhere.
Wait, you dad doesn't balance on a surfboard while holding you on his back? Oh, we guess that's just a Hemsworth move.
Article continues below
Thor taking a bath? Yes, please!
Even being sunburned looks good on the Home and Away alum. PS: Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady to call this handsome fella her husband.
Diimex
There's one thing you can always count on when it comes to the Snow White and the Huntsman actor...he will always find time to surf (thank goodness).
Article continues below
The Australian actor looks like he's in his element as he wanders a remote Hawaiian island in The Perfect Getaway. He's basically channeling his inner pirate and we're totally on board with the look.
YouTube
We know this isn't a shirtless photo, but Hemsworth's face while getting wet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is too amazing not to show you.
A perk of Hemsworth living in Australia? There are more opportunities to see him shirtless at the beach or just because.
Article continues below
YouTube
The 34-year-old actor might not be the lead in Vacation, but he definitely makes himself known. A little too much if we're being honest. At least his tan torso can distract you from the rest of his...assets.
BACKGRID
Whether it's hanging out on the beach or paddle boarding with his wife, the Avengers star knows how to make the trunks-only wardrobe look good.
How much does it cost to get two tickets to this gun show?!
Article continues below
Diimex
Leave it to Hemsworth to make a simple towel change look like a masterpiece. Sorry, is that too much? Ya, we didn't think so.
Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios
Throughout the Thor films Hemsworth seems to live by the "shirt optional" motto and we're not complaining.
Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News
As Hemsworth walks poolside we're instantly reminded we need to get to the gym ASAP.
Article continues below
There are a lot of movies where Hemsworth plays Thor, but our favorites are the ones where he takes off his shirt and shows his superhero bod. It's true.
Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!
Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Will Be "Home Soon" in L.A. With Baby True Thompson: "It's a Dream Come True"
Kanye West, Christina Aguilera and More: Which June Album Release Are You Most Excited to Listen to? Vote Now!
Nikki Bella Admits Feeling "Confused" After John Cena Breakup: "I Miss Him More Than Anything in This World"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?