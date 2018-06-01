Summer is here, which means it's time to start heading to concerts and rocking out to new music from your favorite artists. Luckily, there are a ton of new records dropping in June to kick off your summer playlist!

Kanye West started off the month by dropping his newest album, Ye, on June 1 and he's only the first big name to be giving fans fresh songs this month. Artists like Christina Aguilera and Lily Allen are set to release new music this month and we're so ready for it. If you're a country fan, get ready because both Dierks Bentley and Sugarland have records dropping in a few weeks, too. Plus, Bebe Rexha will be revealing her debut album towards the end of the month!

Oh, and who can forget about the fact that Florence + the Machine and Dave Matthews Band are also getting in on the June album release party?! Check out all of the great artists dropping new music this month below and vote for the record you're most excited to listen to all summer.