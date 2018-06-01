Chris Hemsworth Is Shirtless and Wet in Bad Times at the El Royale Teaser

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 8:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Meet Chris Hemsworth, cult leader.

The 34-year-old Thor star showcases his chiseled, shirtless and dripping wet body in a teaser photo for the new thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. Hemsworth posted the image on social media on Friday. The movie is directed by Drew Goddard, who had also directed Hemsworth in the 2012 movie The Cabin in the Woods.

In Bad Times at the El Royale, the actor plays a charismatic cult leader. He and six other strangers, each bearing secrets, meet in 1969 at a mysterious hotel in Lake Tahoe. In the teaser photo, Hemsworth's character stands in the rain in front of the building with his arms held out.

"Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption...before everything goes to hell," the movie synopsis says.

Photos

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Hemsworth also shared a second photo teaser, showing him appearing shirtless while standing in a field while co-star Dakota Johnson stands a few feet behind him. Hemsworth sports a mustache and a goatee in both pics.

The movie also stars Jon HammJeff Bridgesand Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.

Bad Times at the El Royale is set for release on October 5.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Will Be "Home Soon" in L.A. With Baby True Thompson: "It's a Dream Come True"

Kanye West Raps About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Sandra Bullock, Today

Sandra Bullock Bonds With Hoda Kotb Over Motherhood: "There Is No Box"

Gwen Stefani, Pink, Concert, Staples Center

Gwen Stefani and Pink Reunite to Perform "Just a Girl"

Roseanne Barr, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Roseanne Barr's Podcast Interview Mysteriously Canceled

Christina Aguilera, Liberation

Kanye West, Christina Aguilera and More: Which June Album Release Are You Most Excited to Listen to? Vote Now!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.