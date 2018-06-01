Samantha Bee Further Addresses Ivanka Trump Controversy

To quote Justin Bieber, "Is it too late now to say sorry?"

Full Frontal host Samantha Bee apologized on Twitter Thursday afternoon for calling First Daughter Ivanka Trump a "c--t" in an episode of her late-night program. In a case of poor timing, Bee was being awarded at the Television Academy Honors that night, but due to the backlash, press was uninvited to the event and Bee's Full Frontal team skipped the red carpet. Bee was being recognized for Full Frontal's #MeToo coverage, but she also addressed the elephant in the room during her time onstage; IndieWire was given a transcript of her speech.

"You know, the thing is our show is steeped in passion. Every week I strive to show the world as I see it, unfiltered. Sometimes I should probably have a filter. I accept that," Bee told the audience. "I take it seriously when I get it right and I do take responsibility when I get it wrong."