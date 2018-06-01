Ye has arrived.

After a few whirlwind recent months in the spotlight, Kanye Westhas been retreating on and off to Jackson Hole to focus on his upcoming music. "Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done," a source previously told E! News.

"He thinks by being at the mountains, he doesn't have many distractions and can have a more clear sense of direction for his music," the source added. "That is why he usually escapes there when he is in the zone to get things done."

His refuge state was the site of a listening party he hosted Thursday night for famous friends, family and industry types outside of Jackson Hole to debut the fruits of his latest labor: his 7-track eighth studio album, Ye.