by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 31, 2018 7:46 PM
Flipping houses isn't what it used to be for one HGTV couple.
As Flip or Flop returned with new episodes Thursday night, Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa renovated their first home as a divorced couple.
While the reality stars warned fans that there may be some disagreements in the new season, some fans were surprised to see just how tense things became when they got back to work.
"Tarek always does this. He tries to shut me up because he thinks he can't get a word in and then he doesn't even have anything to say," Christina shared with the cameras. "That's our relationship in a nut shell."
After disagreeing over a patio design, Christina decided to walk away from the property and take a stroll in the Diamond Bar, Calif. neighborhood. Tarek soon followed hoping to get some clarity on their professional and personal relationship.
HGTV
"First of all, you won't even let me say a word. Second of all, we have a house to do," Tarek explained. "What's the real problem then? Tell me."
Christina replied, "There's absolutely nothing going on with me. I'm talking about designing the patio and you always interrupt."
Ultimately, Tarek confessed that he doesn't really appreciate when his ex teases him about everything from his dating life to his new facial hair.
"You keep asking me about dating, you keep prying in my business, and I just want to be left alone. I can't come in here and do my job when you make me feel uncomfortable," he explained. "You make me feel uncomfortable. When you do that, it throws me off because I just want to live my life. I want to come here and do my job and I can't do my job if you don't let me talk, if you storm off. We're trying to fix a house. We can't do any of these things if you're gonna act like this."
Soon after, Christina realized she may need to lay off on the teasing—even if she doesn't mean any harm.
"Sometimes I forget that I can't tease Tarek the way I used to. And maybe it's a coping mechanism for seeing him out there on the dating scene. I don't know, it's all new territory," she shared before calling a truce. "I totally understand what you're saying. I should respect your boundaries. I swear I was just joking. I was just trying to make light of it. I won't do it again."
So did the talented duo complete the renovations and make a profit? You have to watch the episode to find out.
Flip or Flop airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. only on HGTV.
Queer Eye's Fab Five Just Dropped a New Music Video With Betty Who That's Fierce, Funny and Full of Avocados
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!