Parenthood's Erika Christensen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 31, 2018 6:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Erika Christensen is ready to expand her family!

The Hollywood actress announced on Instagram Thursday night that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with Cole Maness.

"ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE. #swipe #secrets," she shared with her followers while wearing a red jumpsuit that showcased her baby bump.

And if that wasn't enough confirmation, Erika's daughter Shane was photographed in mom's Instagram Stories wearing a "big sister" t-shirt. And yes, Cole shared a photo on his account from a recent doctor's appointment that included his wife getting an ultrasound.

"This," Erika captioned her photo with an arrow pointing to her stomach. "And I didn't just eat a burrito."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Erika Christensen

Instagram

Ever since becoming a mom in the summer of 2016, the Parenthood star has documented the joys of raising a growing baby. Whether it's casual trips to the park or neighborhood grocery store, Erika can't help but enjoy any and all mother and daughter time.

Erika also took time on Mother's Day to express gratitude for both her mom and daughter for all the lessons they have provided.

"And now a moment of gratitude to my girl for swooping in and bringing her infectious joy and curiosity into our family, and for helping me learn how to be a mama," she shared on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to all the teachers and the lovers and leaders who are helping wear that mother hat whether they even realize it or not. #mothersday."

Congratulations on the big news!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Erika Christensen , Pregnancies , Babies , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"Teen Mom 2" Star Kailyn Lowry Speaks Out on Ex's Baby News

Stephanie Weber, Parker Young

Go Inside Parker Young and Stephanie Weber's Nursery Before Their Baby Girl Arrives

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Pregnant Stars Over 40

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Forrest

Forrest Bradley Decker's Cutest Pics

Brigitte Nielsen, Baby, Pregnancy

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant With Baby No. 5 at 54

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.