Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: Everything We Know

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Not even a month has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do," and our royal wedding fever is heating up once more! Right around the corner is Princess Eugenie's big day, as she's set to marry longtime beau Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018

The British royal family will once again come together for a lavish spectacle celebrating Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter's happily ever after, and we've got all the must-know details about their upcoming nuptials. Princess Eugenie's walk down the aisle is one you'll most certainly want to be tuned in to! 

A Quick History on the Bride and Groom

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip in Switzerland almost eight years ago. The couple survived long distance when the princess moved to New York City for work, and in 2018 Brooksbank (who works as an ambassador for George Clooney's Casamigos tequila brand) popped the question while vacationing in Nicaragua. He proposed with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.

"We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love," Eugenie gushed in their first post-engagement interview. "We have the same passions and drive for life."

Photos

Royal Weddings Galore

Princess Eugenie of York, Queen Elizabeth II

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A Charmed Venue: Princess Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the same location of cousin Harry's star-studded wedding ceremony. Since 1863, the 14th century chapel has hosted a number of royal weddings—and in 2005, after a civil ceremony, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' marriage was blessed there. 

All About the Guest List: Despite being ninth in line to the throne (Prince Louisis now officially ahead of her), a vast majority of the British royal family is expected to RSVP to Princess Eugenie's wedding. Queen Elizabeth II will witness her granddaughter's vows, in addition to grandfather Prince Philip, father Prince Andrew, mother Sarah Ferguson, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Royal fanatics hope to see Eugenie's beloved older sister, Princess Beatrice, take on Maid of Honor duties, and we wouldn't mind an appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Prince William and Kate Middleton, you're welcome to join as well. 

Photos

Royal Wedding Guests: Then & Now

Sarah Ferguson, Sarah Duchess of York, Royal Wedding

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Image

The Significance of Fergie's Presence: The Duchess of York would never miss her daughter's wedding, but her history with the royal family makes her one of its most polarizing figures. After years of controversial tabloid coverage, it was revealed in 2010 that Ferguson offered to sell access to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, for upwards of $700,000. She was famously snubbed from Prince William and Kate's 2011 nuptials as a result, but gladly attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.

Will Their Titles Change?: In short, not much. Brooksbank is unlikely to receive an official title after marrying into the British royal family, and in 2016 Prince Andrew called reports that he had requested earldoms for his future son-in-laws a "complete fabrication." Princess Eugenie will keep her title, but has the option to take his surname. If so she'll become, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank." 

Another fun fact: Princess Eugenie is not considered a "working royal," meaning she doesn't have the obligation of attending official engagements. Because of this, Queen Elizabeth did not have to grant the couple permission to wed. 

Of course, more details surrounding Princess Eugenie and Jack's very own royal wedding will be revealed as the countdown continues. Until then, happy wedding planning! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Weddings , Royals , Weddings Week , Theme Week , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dutch Queen Maxima's Sister Ines Zorreguieta Passes Away

Ines Zorreguieta

Queen Máxima's Sister Inés Zorreguieta Dead of Apparent Suicide at Age 33

Queen Elizabeth Breaking Royal Rules for Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, The Invictus Games

Prince Harry Announces the 2020 Invictus Games Will Be Held in the Netherlands

Ocean's 8

Why We Need the "All-Female" Ocean's 8, Even If We're Tired Of Calling It That

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 15 Promo, KUWTK

Watch a First Look at Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.