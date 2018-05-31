And now, for something a little more fabulous...

After a week full of infuriating, frustrating news, Queer Eye's Fab Five are here to deliver just the pick-me-up we all need to lead us into the weekend. Our boys—Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown, for those not in the know—have teamed up with pop star Betty Who for a music video remix of the "All Things" song that opens each episode of their Netflix hit. And trust us when we tell you, it's everything you want it to be and more.