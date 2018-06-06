Sex and the City Stars 20 Years Later: See the Cast's Style Transformation

It's been 20 years since the premiere of Sex and the City!

The iconic HBO series first premiered two decades ago on June 6, 1998, and since the fashion played such a major role in the show, we're doing something special to celebrate. In honor of the show's 20-year anniversary, we're looking back at the cast's style then vs. now!

We've found photos of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon back in 1998 at the Sex and the City premiere and put them alongside recent red carpet pictures of the stars.

Want to see the cast's style transformation over the years? Take a look at the side-by-side pics of the SATC stars then vs. now below!

Sarah Jessica Parker

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw): Sarah—who was accompanied by husband Matthew Broderick on the red carpet—wore this pale pink ensemble at the 1998 premiere.

The actress paired her outfit with an updo, for a complete late '90s Carrie Bradshaw look.

On the right we see the stylish SJP on the red carpet at 2018 Tribeca Film Festival after-party for her movie Blue Night, hosted by Nespresso at The Ainsworth on April 19 in New York City.

Kristin Davis

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for A+E

Kristin Davis (Charlotte York): For the Sex and the City premiere event, Kristin wore a red and yellow mid-length spaghetti-strap dress. She paired her look with a red purse and curls in her hair.

On the right we see Kristin still rockin' some curls at the 2018 A+E Upfront on March 15 in New York City. For the event, Kristin can be seen in a long, short-sleeve floral dress.

Cynthia Nixon

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage, Manny Carabel/WireImage

Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes): Cynthia rocked this hairstyle to the show's premiere in 1998.

On the right, Cynthia—who announced her run for governor of New York back in March—had a more refined look on the red carpet at PEN America's 2018 Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on May 22 in New York City.

Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage, Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Raffaello

Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones): Kim stunned in this red strapless dress at the show's premiere 20 years ago. The actress paired the look with a matching jacket (pictured above in the group photo).

Kim continues to rock red carpets in satin dresses around the world, here she is in June 2017 at the Raffaello Summer Day in Berlin.

Watch E! News Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. for a special Sex and the City episode immediately followed by E!'s Sex and the City 20th anniversary marathon of every episode ever starting at 7:30 p.m.!

