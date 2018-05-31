Samantha Bee Apologizes for Calling Ivanka Trump a "Feckless C--t"

Samantha Bee apologized on Thursday for calling first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c--t."

Bee made the comment on Wednesday's episode of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. The late-night host had been discussing the separation of undocumented families and called out President Donald Trump's advisor for sharing an "oblivious tweet" showcasing her and her son.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c--t. He listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f--king stop it."

Shortly after the episode aired, Bee issued an apology.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee tweeted on Thursday. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."

TBS also apologized for airing the segment and referred to Bee's comment as "vile and inappropriate language."

"Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night," the network said. "Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too and we regret it."