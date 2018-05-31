John Cena and Nikki Bella Are ''Working on Their Relationship'' One Month After Split

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 31, 2018 12:50 PM

John Cena, Nikki Bella

It's not over yet! John Cena and Nikki Bella are giving their love another shot one month after calling off their engagement.

A rep for Nikki tells E! News in a statement, "Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

Soon after the WWE stars announced the end of their 6-year relationship, they were spotted in San Diego together (where they share a home) and several outlets even reported John and Nikki had officially reconciled. It doesn't appear as if wedding planning is underway once more, but distance has certainly helped their hearts grow fonder. 

On a recent episode of E!'s Total Bellas, cameras were rolling as Nikki called off her fairytale wedding to John. 

Photos

Nikki Bella & John Cena's Quotes on Love & Marriage

"I feel such a huge piece is just missing from me," Nikki confessed to twin sister Brie Belladuring the emotional moment. "It was just weird. First morning in six years not to talk to him, you know?"

Cena has also spoken publicly about wanting to get back together with the love of his life. During an interview with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Today, the actor shared, "I love her, I want to be with her, I want to make her my wife, I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work."

The two began dating in 2012 and chronicled the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Only time will tell if John and Nikki decide to re-embark on their happily ever after! 

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

