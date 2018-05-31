It's not over yet! John Cena and Nikki Bella are giving their love another shot one month after calling off their engagement.

A rep for Nikki tells E! News in a statement, "Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

Soon after the WWE stars announced the end of their 6-year relationship, they were spotted in San Diego together (where they share a home) and several outlets even reported John and Nikki had officially reconciled. It doesn't appear as if wedding planning is underway once more, but distance has certainly helped their hearts grow fonder.

On a recent episode of E!'s Total Bellas, cameras were rolling as Nikki called off her fairytale wedding to John.