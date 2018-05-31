Avril Lavigne and Billionaire Beau Phillip Sarofim Show PDA in Italy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 31, 2018 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Avril Lavigne, Phillip Sarofim

TheImageDirect.com

PDA alert!

Avril Lavigne and new boyfriend Phillip Sarofim were photographed kissing while taking a romantic stroll in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday. The 33-year-old pop and rock singer wore a boho white dress and tan hat. Her beau wore a green polo shirt and printed shorts.

Also that day, Lavigne was spotted arrived to a restaurant via water taxi. The singer sported a black dress and matching boots, paired with a hair band and heart-shaped sunglasses, while her boyfriend wore a gray plaid suit jacket over a white shirt, a gray hat, red pants and printed loafers.

E! News learned last week that she has been dating the businessman, one of the children of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, for a few months. A source said the two met through friends at a dinner party. Lavigne and her beau have not spoken publicly about their relationship but have been photographed together a few times.

Photos

Avril Lavigne's Hairstyles

Avril Lavigne, Phillip Sarofim

TheImageDirect.com

Lavigne, who rose to fame in the early '00s with hits such as "Complicated" and "Sk8ter Boi," has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years. In 2015, she revealed she is battling lyme disease.

In December 2016, she announced she is working on a new album. Lavigne put the final touches to the record, her first in five years, earlier this month.

"I've been writing songs that are really just powerful and true and honest and sincere and I think people will really be able to relate to it," she told E! News Sibley Scoles in April. "I've gone through a lot of personal stuff in the past two years and so I've really drawn from that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Avril Lavigne , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Inside Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Date Night

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

See Chip and Joanna Gaines' 15th Wedding Anniversary Tributes to Each Other

Justin Bieber, Baskin Champion

Here's Why Justin Bieber and Baskin Champion's Relationship Cooled Down

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, 2017 Grammys, Couples

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella Are ''Working on Their Relationship'' One Month After Split

Stephanie Weber, Parker Young

Go Inside Parker Young and Stephanie Weber's Nursery Before Their Baby Girl Arrives

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.