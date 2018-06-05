Carrie Underwood might not have a new album just yet (it's coming this September) but that doesn't mean she's not a force to be reckoned with at this year's CMT Awards.

When the 2018 CMT Awards take over Nashville on June 6, Underwood is up for four awards. The fabulous country singer doesn't even need a fresh album to get nominated and we're really not that surprised by her achievements this past year. She's up for Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for the video for "The Champion" featuring Ludacris as well as CMT Performance of the Year for her 2017 CMT Awards performance with Keith Urban of "The Fighter."

The former American Idol winner's many music video nods just proves that her videos over the years have just continued to get stronger. In fact, she's blessed us with so many hit songs throughout her career—each with an even better video—that we don't even know how to choose which track and corresponding video is the best.