Drake Has Been Financially Supporting the Mother of His Alleged Child

E! News has learned new information about Drake's relationship with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his alleged child.

It was a year ago that Sophie, a former porn star, came forward claiming the Grammy winner got her pregnant. "If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," a rep for Drake told us at the time.

Sophie has since given birth to a son named Adonis, and even though Drake hasn't taken a DNA test yet, a source tells E! News that he has been financially supporting Sophie through and after her pregnancy.

The insider adds that Drake is planning to take that DNA test.