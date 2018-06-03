Nikki Bella won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

On this week's Total Bellas, Nikki and John Cena have a tear-jerking conversation that just may be the end of our favorite WWE couple.

"For some reason, since Birdie's been born and I've spent a lot of time with Birdie, it's just brought up these feelings of really wanting to be a mom and I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Nikki said with tears in her eyes.

"I understand," John responded. "It's not choosing between having a child and having me, it's wanting to have both."

Though he was upset, John accepted that his resistance to becoming a father came with consequences like these.

"I'm not sure we should go through with this," John insisted. "Because for us to do it and then later on undo it, kinda goes against the principal of everything."