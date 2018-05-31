Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sips on $150 Apple Juice With Gold Flakes

Happy birthday, Farrah Abraham!

The Teen Mom alum turns 27 today, and she's been celebrating her special day in Dubai with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. The mother-daughter duo has been sharing pictures and videos from their incredible trip on social media over the past few days.

On Wednesday, Farrah and Sophia went for tea at Burj Al Arab, where Sophia sipped on apple juice with gold flakes (NBD). The cost of that apple juice? Just a cool $150 per bottle, according to reports.

"The best tea time ever! @skybardubai @burjalarab I'm about my bubbly juice with Gold flakes in it!" Sophia captioned a video of herself getting the juice.