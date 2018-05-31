Paramount Pictures/Skydance Media
by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 31, 2018 5:30 AM
Paramount Pictures/Skydance Media
"Tower, this is Ghost Rider requesting a flyby."
Tom Cruise is ready to take flight, as production on Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick is underway. The actor, reprising his role as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 military drama, shared the first look at the sequel on his social media accounts earlier today.
Cruise gave the sneak peek a simple caption, writing, "#Day1."
The promotional poster shows Cruise in his flight gear, holding his Maverick helmet and gazing at his F-14A Tomcat; it includes the tagline "Feel the Need."—the need being speed. (Duh.) Jerry Bruckheimer is producing the project, from a screenplay by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. Joseph Kosinski, who last worked with Cruise on Oblivion, is directing the summer blockbuster. Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media have scheduled the sequel for a July 12, 2019 release.
Paramount Pictures
Currently, Top Gun: Maverick has the date to itself, as Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set to open a week earlier and Walt Disney Pictures' The Lion King opens a week later.
The original Top Gun was directed by the late Tony Scott and also starred Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Tom Skerritt. In 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." The film was re-released in IMAX 3D in February 2013 for six days.
Cruise next appears onscreen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, in theaters July 28, 2018.
Luann de Lesseps' Arrest and Fallout Hit The Real Housewives of New York City: "I'm Not Proud of What I Did"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?