Should she stay or should she go?

It's no secret that Khloe Kardashian has been quietly raising daughter True Thompson in Cleveland ever since she was born close to two months ago.

Some family members, however, remain hopeful that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby girl will begin making more frequent trips to Los Angeles in the future.

"Everyone is understanding of her situation and they are all trying to be there for her, but obviously want her home," a source shared with E! News this week. "They are letting her have her space in Cleveland and keep her routine, but wish they could have more moments together as a family unit and have True around more."

Our source added, "Everyone hopes she will come back to Los Angeles once True is a little older."