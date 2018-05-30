Serena Williams has her eyes on the prize.

Long ranked the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Serena lost the coveted title after giving birth to baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. last September. Following Tuesday's French Open, where she won her first match since becoming a mom, Williams dropped down to No. 451.

In a sit-down interview with E! News, the all-star athlete's competitive spirit shines through as she says the tennis world's top spot is hers for the taking. (Even with a newborn baby girl at home!)

"As a tennis player and as the best in the world," Serena reflects, "you have to have that discipline. You have to bring that. But then when I became a mom, it was like, ‘Now I understand what everyone's talking about.'"