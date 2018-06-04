by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 7:00 AM
It wouldn't be a Botched season without an appearance from Rajee!
As you may recall, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif previously helped the transgender patient by removing several nodules caused by "black market" cement-based injections. Sadly, due to the complex nature of the procedure, Rajee is not yet cured of her granuloma problem in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched.
"When I first felt the nodules, I felt like ‘damn it,'" Rajee notes in a confessional. "They sent me off with this beautiful face and, like, I let them down. And now here I am again."
Initially, when the first nodule made its return, Rajee didn't panic. However after it grew significantly, and was joined by additional growths a week later, she knew it was time to seek medical attention once more.
Here's looking at you, Terry and Paul! While the operation appears to be a significant undertaking, the Botched doctors are more than confident in their skills.
"I remember your anatomy like it was yesterday," quips Dr. Dubrow. "So I know what the inside of you looks like."
"Wow," Rajee teases back. "I think you're the only guy that has ever admitted to that."
Despite the light-hearted banter, Rajee's mother is eager to understand why the nodules have grown back with a vengeance.
"I had to leave some of the foreign body in there," Dubrow explains. "The concern, of course, was that we would activate the inflammatory condition."
Hear all about Terry's game plan for how to deal with Rajee's condition in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
