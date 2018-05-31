Busy Philipps, an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness, wants others to know they're never alone.

The actress and social media personality recently teamed up with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign to share her own experience with anxiety, which she describes in an extremely personal video has impacted her since childhood.

"I used to lie awake in bed at night and I would have spinning thoughts," Busy reflected. "It would be really hard for me to get to sleep and I would be so scared that I wouldn't go to my parents' room. I didn't want to tell them what was happening because I thought there was something wrong with me."