by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 30, 2018 1:58 PM
Flipping houses gets a little bit more complicated when exes are involved.
As fans prepare for the return of HGTV's Flip or Flop this Thursday, many are curious to see what cameras captured as Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa chose to work together after breaking up.
When appearing on Daily Pop, one of the stars got real about some of the drama that was all caught on tape.
"We do our best to be as professional as possible but every now and then we have to jab at each other—sometimes more serious than others," Tarek admitted to Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner. "It's kind of how it goes nowadays."
He continued, "I just watched the first episode last week and it is absolutely different than anything you've ever seen from us. We got into a few arguments that I didn't think were going to make camera and they did."
Aaron Poole/E! News
Ultimately, HGTV fans will still be able to witness remarkable transformations of several homes in and around Orange County, Calif.
And while several rumors continue to surround the future of Flip or Flop, Tarek is excited about what's to come this season.
"Right now, it's up in the air. We're not sure," he shared when asked if this will be the final season. "I think time will tell. In the next few weeks, I'll have some answers for you."
As for reports of a spin-off involving just Christina or just Tarek, that is also way too early to confirm. At the same time, there doesn't appear to be any competition among the friendly exes.
"I hope the best for her. We have kids. I need her to continue her career and I want her to be successful, make money. That way, she can live a great life. My kids can have a great life," Tarek explained. "At the same time, I'm doing everything I can to build my companies."
Flip or Flop returns with all-new episodes Thursday night at 9 p.m. only on HGTV.
