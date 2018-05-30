This Is Us Season 3 Scoop: Answers to That Old Man Randall Cliffhanger, Beth's Backstory and More Coming

There are roughly three to four months until This Is Us returns for a third season, but the wheels are already well in motion for the next triumphs and tragedies to befall the Pearson family.

"We are back, we are writing away and we're deep into season three," This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "We have actually been working on the writing and breaking of it for quite a long time now. We're pretty deep in…I'm very excited about it. I think we might be looking at our most ambitious, potentially our best season yet, which is rare to say when you're entering your 37th episode of a show, but I feel recharged. I think we have really spectacular stuff coming and real showcases for these actors."

Fogelman teased some big stuff is coming up for your favorite characters, including more backstory for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ), present day problems for the Big Three, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), plus some big stuff for Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

"We have some stuff coming for Beth right away early in season three where you really learn about her and where she comes from and what her background is that I think is going to be really exciting for the audience," he said.

And if you, like us, have been obsessing over whom Old Man Randall was talking about at the end of season two, all will be revealed.

"In bits and pieces that we're going to sparse out that information over the first half of the season," Fogelman said. "And kind of give those answers, but also ask new questions as we always try and do."

This Is Us returns Tuesdays, this September, on NBC.

