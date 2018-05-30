Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Sounds Off on Ex Javi Marroquin's Baby News

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 30, 2018 1:21 PM

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine

Javi Marroquin is expecting a child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who shares son Lincoln with ex Kailyn Lowry, announced the exciting baby news on Instagram Wednesday. "Been kinda quiet lately for many reasons," Javi wrote. "I was sad I couldn't share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say. The amount of love I've received is so overwhelming and so appreciated. I realized no negative comment will take this moment away from us. A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future."

"Lincoln is happy, I'm happy, and Lauren is happy," he continued. "Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones. For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it."

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is Already Looking at Sperm Banks for Baby No. 4

Javi also added, "And to you @lauren3elizabeth thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together."

In response to her ex's baby announcement, Kailyn tells E! News, "I wish them all the best."

Kailyn and Javi tied the knot in Sept. 2012 in her home state of Pennsylvania, but split would go on to split in 2016.

Before getting together with his current girlfriend Lauren, Javi had a brief romance with fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

After much speculation about their relationship status, Javi told People in Oct. 2017 that he and Briana were an item. "We are dating," Javi shared with the publication. "We've been friends for a while and we weren't in a rush."

The duo broke up in January after just a couple of months of dating.

