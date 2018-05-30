Victoria's Secret Models Break Down Their Favorite Instagram Poses

While we may think of social media as quick snapshots of real life, let's be honest, perfecting your Instagram requires thought.

You need to find the good lighting. You have to perfect your angles. Is your outfit cute? Does it look too forced? Which one of the 20,000 selfies in your phone looks the most effortless (despite all of your effort)? Should you put a filter? Is a caption necessary or will emojis do?

The anxiety that comes with posting a photo of yourself for the world to critique is too real. Unless, of course, you're a model that's perfected your on-camera looks.

Case in point: Victoria's Secret models and Instagram sensations Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt, who each have 2.8 million followers. Like true angels, the influencers broke down their favorite poses to soothe your Insta-anxiety.