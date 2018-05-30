Kim Kardashian takes the White House!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is in Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform, E! News has learned. She will also sit down with the president and is planning to ask him to pardon a woman serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense.

Kim was photographed arriving to the White House on Wednesday afternoon wearing a black pantsuit and lime green heels.

Earlier this month, E! News learned that Kim was in talks with Jared to pardon a 62-year-old great-grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson.

Alice is currently serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. It's been over 20 years since she began her sentence in federal prison in Oct. 1996.