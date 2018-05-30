by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 30, 2018 10:21 AM
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are now Instagram official.
One week after news broke that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is dating the Saturday Night Live star, the couple has now shared a photo together on social media. Davidson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of him and Grande wearing matching Harry Potter robes. Davidson can be seen wearing a Gryffindor sweater while Grande dons a Slytherin one.
"the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Davidson captioned the photo.
Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."
On Tuesday, Grande shared a photo of her Slytherin sweater with the caption, "in case u forgot."
Last week, E! News learned that the duo's relationship had just started.
"It just started and is casual," a source said.
Since that time, the couple has been flirting over social media, commenting on each other's posts. But this is the first time they've shared a photo together.
Grande confirmed her split from rapper Mac Miller earlier this month. While Davidson and Cazzie David also recently broke up after two years together.
