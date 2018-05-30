Jacob Tremblay's hunt for Deadpool is officially over!

The Wonder star had been documenting his search for Ryan Reynoldsover the past few days after he realized they were both in Japan at the same time. And today, he took to Instagram to inform his followers that his search had come to an end!

In the adorable snap, the 11-year-old has a huge smile on his face as the two actors pose together arm-in-arm.

Tremblay was clearly ecstatic his search was finally over, captioning the post, "I FOUND HIM!!! If you can believe it you can achieve it!!!" he wrote. "#TheHuntForDeadpool #MissionAccomplished Thanks @VancityReynolds you are the greatest!"

Reynolds, who was in town for the Tokyo premiere of Deadpool 2, was just as excited to reunite with his fellow Canadian and reposted Tremblay's snap.

He captioned the adorable post, "Vancouver is alive and well in the heart of Tokyo. Call the search off. We found each other."