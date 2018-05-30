Anthony Anderson to Host the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT

Lisa Rose/ABC
by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 30, 2018 9:00 AM
Lisa Rose/ABC
So much for a summer break!
Before he begins filming the fifth season of ABC's black-ish, Anthony Anderson will host the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT June 25. The show will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and it will honor the league's top performers from the 2017-2018 season. Anderson has plenty of experience; in addition to hosting ABC's To Tell the Truth (returning June 10), he's emceed the BET Awards, the NAACP Image Awards and other Hollywood events.
Anderson succeeds Drake, who hosted the inaugural event last year.
The second annual NBA Awards, presented by Kia, will feature current and former NBA players. The Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will also be integrated throughout the ceremony.
Additional details, including performers and presenters, will be announced at a later date.
Here are the finalists for the six annual awards:
NBA Most Valuable Player
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Rookie of the Year
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
NBA Sixth Man Award
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
Lou Williams, LA Clippers
NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
NBA Most Improved Player
Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
NBA Coach of the Year
Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
Additionally, recipients of the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year Award, NBA Cares Community Assist Award, NBA Sportsmanship Award, Play of the Year Award and Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award will be revealed live during the televised award ceremony.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?