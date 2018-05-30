Proud royal grandma alert!

A never-before-seen framed photograph of Prince Harry and now-wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, rests on a side table inside a room at Buckingham Palace, one of Queen Elizabeth II's homes. The picture and other royal family photos are seen in the background of a press image of the monarch having a meeting with George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

In the picture, Harry and Meghan are seen smiling and embracing, with her hand resting upon his chest. He is wearing a navy suit while the duchess sports a pale blue dress. It is unclear when the photo was taken.