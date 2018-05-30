Why Serena Williams No Longer Wants to Be a Size 4

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 30, 2018 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Swimsuit, Harper's Bazaar U.K., Juy 2018

Harper?s Bazaar UK / Richard Phibbs

Serena Williams is finally happy with the way she looks.

The 36-year-old tennis champion and mother of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. had stated in 2004 that she aimed to slim down to a size 4. She no longer has that wish.

"Oh God, I'll never be a size 4!" she told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in an interview published in the magazine's July 2018 issue, which hits newsstands on Thursday and features a photo of a black swimsuit-clad Williams on the cover.

"Why would I want to do that, and be that? This is me, and this is my weapon and machine," she said, gesturing towards her bicep. "But I love that I said that, because I can understand. I can show Olympia that I struggled, but now I'm happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like...Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy."

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

Serena Williams, Swimsuit, Harper's Bazaar U.K., Juy 2018

Harper?s Bazaar UK / Richard Phibbs

Serena Williams, Swimsuit, Harper's Bazaar U.K., Juy 2018

Harper’s Bazaar UK / Richard Phibbs

Williams also drew physical comparisons between her and her 37-year-old sister and fellow tennis star Venus Williams.

"It was hard for me," she said. "I was different to Venus: she was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular—and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different.'

In her interview, she also talked about her life as a new mom. On Tuesday, she competed in her first Grand Slam since she won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. Wearing what she described as a Black Panther's "Wakanda-inspired catsuit," She beat Kristyna Pliskova in their first-round match.

"If I wasn't playing tennis, I'd be pregnant right now—sorry, I'm one of those women," Williams told Harper's Bazaar U.K. "I've been injured so many times, and played on it, my body is used to adjusting."

Williams also expressed her desire to have more kids with husband Alexis Ohanian.

"I told Alexis I hope it's another girl," she said. "Olympia needs a little sister, and then we can have a boy. I've only been around girls my whole life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Body Image , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Harvey Weinstein, Handcuffed

Harvey Weinstein Arrested, Charged With Rape and Sex Abuse

Mario Batali, The Chew

Mario Batali Faces New Sexual Misconduct Claims: Chef Accused of Groping Fans

America's Got Talent Judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks

America's Got Talent and World of Dance Premiere With Must-See Talented Acts

Orlando Brown, Raven-Symone

Orlando Brown Tattoos Raven-Symoné's Face On His Chest

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Everything We Know About Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Ben Simmons' Romance

Brigitte Nielsen, Baby, Pregnancy

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54: See More Expecting Stars Over 40

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.