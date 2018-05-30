In another tweet, Barr told her followers, "Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please." Barr, who insisted she is "moving on," deleted that tweet, too. "Hey guys, don't defend me. it's sweet of you 2 try, but...losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more," she wrote in a replacement tweet. The outspoken comic also asked fans not to boycott the network's programming slate. "I'm not a censor and they have the right to do what they wish. It's all ok," she wrote. "thanks tho guys!"

(On Wednesday, Barr took issue with a Twitter user who implied she was shucking responsibility for her actions, firing back, "i blamed myself. not ambien, stop lying." When the Twitter user pointed to her previous tweets—and the headlines they inspired—she wrote, "i blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?")

After one of Barr's conservative fans offered his support via the social networking site, Barr replied, "i'm not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke. thank you for defending me tho-."

Barr, who continued to tweet throughout the night, deleted many of her tweets Wednesday. "I'm sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don't like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to," she said in a since removed tweet. "I'm tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse." Barr retweeted dozens of supportive tweets, including one that said, "I'm calling on @ABCNetwork @Disney to uphold their 'standards' by firing @JoyVBehar for calling Christians mentally ill. You can't treat @therealroseanne one way because she supports @realDonaldTrump & allow Joy Behar to remain employed. #BoycottABC #StandWithRoseanne #Roseanne." As Yashar Ali pointed out, Barr also retweeted a doctored photo of Whoopi Goldberg wearing a T-shirt depicting a gun to President Donald Trump's head. In reality, Goldberg was wearing a black T-shirt with the words, "And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up. Buttercup." Barr later deleted the tweet about Goldberg, as well as a doctored yearbook photo of Jarrett. She went on to attack CNN's Don Lemon, calling him a hypocrite, only to delete that tweet, too. After another supporter said he did not think Barr was a racist because she did not know Jarrett's race (and he thought she was Hispanic), she simply replied, "I thought she was Saudi."