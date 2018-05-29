One more (family-friendly) fling before the ring!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk recently vacationed in Cabo with each of their own two children, a source tells E! News.

The lifestyle guru's kids with Chris Martin, 14-year-old Apple Martin and 12-year-old Moses Martin, and the TV producer's kids with Suzanne Falchuk, Isabella and Brody, flew to warmer temperatures on Friday morning via private jet. Our insider says a group of the couple's friends also tagged along for the Memorial Day Weekend getaway.

Paltrow documented the fun-filled vacay on social media, sharing a rare photo alongside her husband-to-be in a picturesque lagoon.