First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a honeymoon phase that doesn't have to come to an end.

For countless couples, the first year of marriage brings plenty of date nights, romantic vacations and heartfelt gifts for one and another.

But whether you want to admit it or not, all good things must come to an end. And that popular saying can easily apply for the oh-so-lovely honeymoon phase.

As E! News celebrates Weddings Week, we can't help but notice more than a few Hollywood couples who seem just as happy today as when they said "I Do" years or even decades ago.

In fact, the 10 famous couples below are proving the honeymoon phase doesn't have to end after a certain amount of time. Instead, it can go on and on with a few simple acts and gestures.